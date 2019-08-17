As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Declined, Tyvor Capital Increased Position by $4.87 Million; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Market Value Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Raised by $2.75 Million Its Stake

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 167,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 55,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, up from 966,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 267,880 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank reported 958 shares. Braun Stacey Associates accumulated 0.9% or 118,230 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,150 shares. Vontobel Asset has 1.22M shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Communications owns 130,591 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 727,649 shares. North Star Mngmt has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 305 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 365,417 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Field And Main Fincl Bank accumulated 8,135 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5.50M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 172,058 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Daiwa Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 360 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.03% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 30,003 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Snyder Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.44% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 14,645 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 285 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Smith Asset Management Gp LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 34,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 359,743 shares in its portfolio. Colony Lc invested in 29,825 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Services Automobile Association stated it has 83,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) by 11,148 shares to 579,150 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 62,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,037 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).