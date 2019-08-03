As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Position by $2.58 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered Its Position

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 1,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 430,332 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.47 million, down from 432,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 22,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 89,215 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 66,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.97 million shares traded or 13.15% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 1.17% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Frontier Invest Mgmt Communications invested in 1,875 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Cantillon Ltd Liability has invested 2.77% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Williams Jones & Limited Liability reported 6,191 shares stake. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1,946 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 1,141 were accumulated by Old Dominion Mngmt Inc. Bb&T stated it has 6,190 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 1.44M shares stake. Tctc Lc reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baker Ellis Asset Management holds 0.04% or 600 shares in its portfolio.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.30 million shares to 17.15M shares, valued at $3.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 971,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69M for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 180,745 shares to 23,969 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,341 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,205 were reported by Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Macroview Ltd reported 100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank holds 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 31,165 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Anchor Bolt Capital LP owns 365,417 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 7,185 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 24,412 shares. 575,000 are owned by Melvin L P. Dubuque Fincl Bank Co holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associate Limited Company holds 1.32% or 156,504 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 0.37% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 130,500 shares. 381,290 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.44% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 44,510 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190. $554.74M worth of stock was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.