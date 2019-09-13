As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Declined, Mig Capital Has Upped by $2.07 Million Its Position; Holder Renaissance Group Has Raised Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holding

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 9733.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 155,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 157,337 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.20M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $172.8 lastly. It is down 2.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.73. About 14,216 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $620.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.28M shares to 15.01 million shares, valued at $53.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 214,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,168 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smc Corp (SMCAY) by 70,748 shares to 919,678 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni Spa (NYSE:E) by 15,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,448 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).