As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Declined, Holder Addenda Capital Decreased Its Holding; Grisanti Capital Management Cut Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Stake by $1.58 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 82,778 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 110,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 750,100 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 3,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 28,257 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.33. About 1.25M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

