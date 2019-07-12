As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Upped by $10.24 Million Its Stake; Laffer Investments Has Upped Its Position in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) as Market Valuation Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 473,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31M, up from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $109.77. About 1.94 million shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06 million, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.24 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Etf (HYG) by 51 shares to 1,537 shares, valued at $132.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,470 shares, and cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Management reported 2.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 139,051 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 4,420 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated holds 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 1.39M shares. M&R Cap owns 27 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 3,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jcic Asset Management invested in 0% or 50 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 119,124 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has invested 1.79% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Navellier Assoc Inc reported 5,876 shares stake. First Personal Services accumulated 0.01% or 378 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fin has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 44,968 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Com reported 19,877 shares. E&G Limited Partnership reported 8,600 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. $50,190 worth of stock was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap invested 0.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 24,489 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc. Primecap Ca holds 0.81% or 9.60 million shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny accumulated 600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 10,028 shares. Blackstone Limited Partnership holds 139,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 360 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 44,307 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Conning holds 2,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 3,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,578 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 172,058 shares.

