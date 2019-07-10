As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mig Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Avenir Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $624,663

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,392 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 207,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $111.22 lastly. It is down 15.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.54 million, down from 611,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 8.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prns Management LP reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Invest House Ltd invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 1.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,721 shares. First Personal Svcs stated it has 68,238 shares. Hartline Investment has 111,044 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Meritage Grp LP reported 2.57M shares. First Eagle Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% or 5.41 million shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Inc holds 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,800 shares. Montag A Associates Inc holds 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 182,353 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.80M shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 93,556 shares. 431,327 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 346,565 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,152 shares. Sky Gru Limited Liability has 74,220 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD Partners With Microsoft For Project Scarlett – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Next-Gen Xbox Is Sticking With AMD’s Chips – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean: Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Named One Of The 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® By Ethisphere For The Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 29,573 shares. Burney holds 11,999 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 68,148 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.1% or 11,296 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wendell David Assoc owns 2,000 shares. Hendershot Inc invested in 1,825 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca reported 12,225 shares. Blair William & Co Il reported 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hwg Lp holds 400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns has invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jcic Asset Mgmt has invested 1.44% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.08% or 2,754 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares to 989,801 shares, valued at $53.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93M for 11.21 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.