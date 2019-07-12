As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.74 Million; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Tt International Has Upped Holding by $11.76 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 110.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 15,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,044 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 13,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 818,321 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Tt International increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 869.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 102,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 11,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 91,162 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,035 shares to 56,076 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million worth of stock or 4.80 million shares. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 13,200 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,806 shares, and cut its stake in Lifevantage Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.