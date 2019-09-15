As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined, Mig Capital Has Raised Its Stake; Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose While Allen Investment Management Decreased Holding by $3.71 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 7,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 84,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.47M, down from 91,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 126,653 shares to 389,347 shares, valued at $29.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings.