As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined, Kingdon Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As General Elec Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Its Stake

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64 million shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61M, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

