As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased Stake; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Cut Its Position by $30.63 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.09. About 797,324 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 850,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23.76M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860.68 million, down from 24.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 2.26M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 20,293 shares to 323,525 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,474 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

