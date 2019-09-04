As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined, Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding; Forte Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.1. About 2.06 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 39,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 365,417 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.88 million, down from 405,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 856,099 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79 million for 5.99 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares to 936,086 shares, valued at $34.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 97,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 5,575 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 169 shares. Qs Lc holds 25,049 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.14% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 12,340 were accumulated by Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Northern Tru accumulated 1.89 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 40 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Eastern Bancshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hl Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 27,219 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 995,221 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Nuwave Inv Limited stated it has 1,075 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 62,616 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and/or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Dorian Pullback – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.08M shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.16 million shares. Andra Ap reported 58,800 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scotia Cap reported 0.07% stake. Creative Planning owns 8,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,946 shares. National Invest Service Wi stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 59,663 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 11,300 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 38,920 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Midas Management Corp stated it has 0.87% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).