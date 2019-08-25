As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Its Stake; Decatur Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $5.33 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 185.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 11,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 18,340 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 6,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 12,829 shares to 401,178 shares, valued at $50.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,531 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 48,194 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 404,499 shares. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 305 shares. Cibc World Corporation holds 124,915 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 10,199 are owned by Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Kwmg Limited Liability Com reported 39 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 5,927 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Buckingham Cap Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 31,629 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 350 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited stated it has 114,456 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc accumulated 1.46 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 29 shares. Proshare Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 44,307 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Smooth Sailing Ahead for Royal Caribbean? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 980 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 11.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Contravisory Investment Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34 shares. Atika Capital Limited Liability Co holds 1.92% or 5,295 shares in its portfolio. M&R Inc accumulated 1.22% or 2,739 shares. 13,986 are held by Incline Mngmt Limited Liability. 36,320 were accumulated by Regions Fin. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 45 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,200 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,645 are held by Mirador Prns Lp. Etrade Capital Management Limited Co holds 9,196 shares. Verition Fund has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 119 shares. 3,113 were reported by Callahan Advisors Limited Liability.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 33,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).