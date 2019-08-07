As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Value Declined, Zebra Capital Management Increased Position by $421,572; Primerica (PRI) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 22,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 135,584 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56 million, down from 158,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.24. About 237,482 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 1.96M shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 51,000 shares to 171,231 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stock Holding Inc by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC).

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 22% Return On Equity, Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Primerica Inc (PRI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Primerica Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Primerica Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Survey: Middle-Income Americans Concerned About Their Financial Future – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,773 shares to 1,948 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,195 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST).