As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mig Capital Boosted Its Holding; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position in American Intl Group (AIG) as Shares Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 15,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 25,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 2.37 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG)

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $102.72. About 1.32M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED)

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 12.74 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,276 shares to 209,506 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest owns 250,317 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,539 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 455,945 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1.42 million shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% or 540,843 shares. Northstar Gru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7,745 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 103,837 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability holds 28,846 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 252,377 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ally Fincl Inc holds 0.87% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 3.59% or 572,888 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co reported 34,975 shares.

