As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Rose, Holder Md Sass Investors Services Lowered Stake; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) as Shares Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 362,388 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 137,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 148,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,997 are held by Invesco Limited. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 97,846 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.98% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 185,000 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 299,878 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 623,493 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 2,031 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Public Sector Pension Board reported 57,758 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv has 0.03% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 160,445 are owned by Dean Invest Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 81,428 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 720,245 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares to 91,816 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger reported 0.93% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,000 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. Buckingham Capital Mngmt owns 166,632 shares. Assetmark owns 42 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Newfocus Fincl Grp Incorporated Lc reported 10,395 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 14,300 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 10 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,886 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 436,598 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.06M shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 124,915 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S had sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74 million. 4.80 million shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, worth $554.74 million.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.