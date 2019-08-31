As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Stake by $11.22 Million; Hrt Financial Holds Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 103.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 193,379 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, up from 94,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 136.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 5,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 8,848 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 3,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,706 shares to 56,111 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 175,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,831 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,792 shares to 1,878 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 115,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,135 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).