As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake; Tegean Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 417,774 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.55. About 2.42 million shares traded or 48.48% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.09% or 307,114 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 10,421 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.08% or 2,754 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 62,616 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 172,058 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested 0.74% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 32,556 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Weiss Multi accumulated 130,500 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company invested in 91,462 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 16,558 shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 54 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 39,885 were reported by Jefferies Group.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares to 37,249 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,399 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. 4.80M shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S, worth $554.74M. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 8,271 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.02% or 66,366 shares. Raging Capital Lc reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 17,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 170,628 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd owns 6,720 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 18,298 are owned by Comerica Bancorporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 90,735 shares. Denali owns 89,500 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Com has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 273,484 shares.

