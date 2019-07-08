As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Rose, Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position by $23.22 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 100,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,508 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 102,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.5. About 406,999 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 174,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.91 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.69. About 53,445 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93 million for 11.44 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17,728 shares to 35,558 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, March 5 Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 420 shares. 4.80M shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, worth $554.74 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). D E Shaw Commerce reported 1.74 million shares. Citigroup reported 40,836 shares stake. Zweig holds 2.47% or 193,379 shares. 108,271 are held by Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Eaton Vance Management holds 47,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc holds 91,462 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 367,939 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.52% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Mercantile Co accumulated 2,058 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.18% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,374 shares. Braun Stacey accumulated 118,230 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 17,515 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,578 shares to 766,805 shares, valued at $60.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 29,598 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,300 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 2,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 171,601 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 44 shares. Proshare Advsrs reported 62,233 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 4,471 shares. L & S Advisors stated it has 0.39% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 22,399 shares. Cohen Steers reported 0.92% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Group owns 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 55,621 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 8,200 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Century holds 633,771 shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.87 million for 18.92 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.