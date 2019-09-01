As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Declined, Zebra Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Has Raised by $524,300 Its Holding

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 10,199 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 6,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,370 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 51,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,708 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 311 shares. Axa reported 6,056 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 18,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California-based Cap World has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 28,800 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability invested in 0.76% or 79,453 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 300,000 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 1.37M shares. Td Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 725,335 shares to 13.89M shares, valued at $277.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,307 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares to 5,797 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG).