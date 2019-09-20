As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Declined, Wexford Capital LP Raised Stake; Sol Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 5.68M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL)

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 48,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 126,239 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.30 million, up from 77,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 516,565 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Celebrity Apex Defines The Peak European Experience – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines (AAL), Peers on Watch as Oil Prices Surge – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 133,590 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $30.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 81,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 24,199 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.35 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 2,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Co has 132,191 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. 14,100 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Barnett Co accumulated 29,354 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Ltd Llc has invested 0.69% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 210,090 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 26,175 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 2.55 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 81,995 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 10,427 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 31,968 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Put Buying Activity in CenturyLink (CTL) Targets Downside in Shares Below $12/Sh Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Completes Partial Redemption of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gru reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 101,289 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited reported 0.01% stake. James Invest holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,904 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 220,936 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thornburg Management Incorporated has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fil Limited holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 20,346 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management owns 238,187 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.