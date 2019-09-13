As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Decreased Its Stake by $23.92 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Stake by $32.94 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 197,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.84 million, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.27. About 952,925 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 65,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 890,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449.16M, down from 956,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $538.88. About 27,390 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43,772 shares to 2.63M shares, valued at $427.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.