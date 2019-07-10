As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position by $4.52 Million; Repligen (RGEN) Holding Raised by Palisade Capital Management Llc

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 23,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,868 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59M, up from 477,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 68,447 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 39,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,417 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.88M, down from 405,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 703,191 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 395,834 shares to 4,166 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93M for 11.21 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, March 5 Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 420 shares. 4.80M Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.