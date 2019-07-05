As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (Call) (RCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Cut Its Stake; L & S Advisors Position in Amgen (AMGN) Trimmed by $3.88 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Call) (RCL) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.51. About 1.53 million shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 20,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,147 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 27,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.99. About 1.34 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Company Ltd Partnership invested in 0.38% or 59,210 shares. Icon Advisers has 1.5% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 5.29 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has 11,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 1.30M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 118,230 shares. Advantage Inc reported 560 shares. Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 62,616 shares in its portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,321 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc accumulated 75,938 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74 million. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $531.08 million for 11.64 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,596 were reported by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Ativo Capital Management Ltd reported 6,713 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 11,738 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 212,267 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 0.73% or 90,077 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 15,898 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1,326 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.76% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 4,823 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.23% or 10,720 shares. Clough Lp has invested 1.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stevens First Principles Investment invested in 357 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

