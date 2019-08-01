As Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt (RCL) Shares Declined, Aviva Plc Has Increased Stake by $2.45 Million; Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt (RCL) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 21,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 83,764 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60 million, up from 62,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 270,733 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 97,865 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 93,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 462,736 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,463 shares to 2,784 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,655 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Cap Advsr Inc has invested 0.62% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Paloma Prns Co holds 0.16% or 73,636 shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 734,731 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 5.53M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 898 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 12,240 shares. Mairs & Pwr reported 3.39% stake. Kistler holds 0.03% or 872 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny invested in 0.1% or 7,469 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 49,963 shares. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma accumulated 56.94M shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 8,077 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.01% or 3,872 shares. Woodstock holds 2.18% or 133,361 shares. 37,920 are held by Cornercap Counsel.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13,943 shares to 17,163 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, March 5 Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 420 shares. Another trade for 4.80M shares valued at $554.74 million was made by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.