As Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Cut Stake; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Shares Declined While Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Its Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 92,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 519,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.50M, down from 611,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 59,501 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $102.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Healthcare Etf (XLV) by 5,567 shares to 103,486 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 24,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Ssga Us Lrg Etf (LGLV).