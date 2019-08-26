As Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Cut Position; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Homestreet (HMST) Stake by $5.39 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 95.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 207,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 10,455 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 217,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 340,560 shares traded or 98.82% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS REMAINS “FULLY COMMITTED” TO PURSUING CHANGES AT HOMESTREET; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET PRELIM VOTE SHOWS ALL 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES REELECTED; 11/04/2018 – HMST HOLDER BLUE LION TO SOLICIT PROXIES VS. CO.’S NOMINEES; 17/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Shareholders Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COURT AFFIRMED HOMESTREET’S POSITION THAT BLUE LION “FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COMPANY’S ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW”; 14/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS HOMESTREET HOLDERS VOTE VS SCOTT BOGGS ON BLUE; 14/05/2018 – HomeStreet Comments on ISS Report and Urges Shareholders to Vote on the White Card for All the Company’s Nominees; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET – AS INITIALLY STATED, PROPOSALS, NOMINATIONS SUBMITTED BY AFFILIATE OF BLUE LION “FAILED TO MEET REQUIREMENTS” LISTED IN CO’S BYLAWS; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Bank: Richland and Selah Locations Will Remain Open to Customers Until August 31; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – GLASS LEWIS SUPPORTS ALL CO PROPOSALS, INCLUDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Ssga Us Lrg Etf (LGLV) by 4,636 shares to 34,047 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 6,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Tec Etf.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Management Ltd Llc holds 0.3% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 45,300 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 6,698 shares. Tyvor Capital Llc has 167,700 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 3,160 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 307,114 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Calamos Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.49% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Proshare Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 44,307 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.21% or 89,940 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 7,500 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 965 shares. Raymond James Associates has 75,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps owns 4,215 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67M for 5.88 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Strs Ohio owns 26,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Sg Americas reported 12,503 shares stake. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 209,832 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 20,617 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 18,329 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Teton has 0.08% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 30,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Co reported 71,078 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 216,927 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $290,070 activity. 5,000 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares with value of $143,350 were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A. EVANS GODFREY B bought $28,480 worth of stock. Ruh Mark R bought $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HomeStreet says offer for Fannie Mae DUS isn’t good enough – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HomeStreet Inc (HMST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HomeStreet `disappointed’ by Blue Lion proxy contest – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) CEO Mark Mason on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.