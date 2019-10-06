As Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Beach Investment Management Cut Position by $912,340; Crestwood Advisors Increases Position in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG)

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 130.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 83,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 147,170 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.14M, up from 63,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $61.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10,400 shares to 40,960 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Shapiro Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 2.37% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 32,769 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.16M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 198,712 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Comm reported 6,430 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 99 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And. 208,900 are held by Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Incorporated Limited Com. Everence Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,330 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fdx Advisors invested in 0.04% or 8,981 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited stated it has 3,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Management Lp has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 12,138 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $905.51 million for 5.91 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Options Strategy To Protect Yourself In Royal Caribbean During A Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Metrics From Royal Caribbean’s Record-Setting 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 21,989 shares to 33,421 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,857 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rech Investors reported 9.24M shares stake. Birch Hill Advsrs Llc has invested 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 224,736 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Utd Commercial Bank Trust owns 1.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,052 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Research Co accumulated 71,540 shares. Security Tru Com holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,593 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 16,988 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Patten Grp has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc reported 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ithaka Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd reported 15,985 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Inc owns 47,826 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 334,760 shares.