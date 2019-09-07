As Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Position; Wellington Management Group Llp Lifted Its South St (SSB) Holding by $1.07 Million; Share Price Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 69,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.07 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 551,414 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/03/2018 – HUNTING PLC HTG.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 680P; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6200P; 08/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF AG BEIG.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 85 FROM EUR 84; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO ENDS PRESENTATION IN NY; 11/05/2018 – MIKHAIL DVORKOVICH TO BECOME VTB’S VICE PRESIDENT: RBC; 14/03/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$105 FROM C$103; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR ‘NOT CONCERNED’ ABOUT FIXED-INCOME TRADING UNIT; 06/04/2018 – RBC ‘HAS WORK TO DO’ TO MAKE JOBS MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WOMEN: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 15,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.35 million, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 93,496 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 45,083 shares to 727,894 shares, valued at $37.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.24M shares, and cut its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South State Corporation (SSB) CEO Robert Hill on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South State Bank Should Be Near The End Of A Painful Reset – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South State Corporation (SSB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 225,675 shares to 698,156 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.49 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is it Time to Load Up on the Big Banks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 of the Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Half of Canadian Millennials Are Making This TFSA Mistake – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.