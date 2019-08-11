As Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Price Declined, Nexus Investment Management Has Raised Its Position; Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holder Menta Capital Lowered Its Holding

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 473,574 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 467,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 618,429 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/05/2018 – MIKHAIL DVORKOVICH TO BECOME VTB’S VICE PRESIDENT: RBC; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO EXPECTS MARGIN GAINS, COST IMPROVEMENTS FOR REST OF ’18; 20/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Bus In Vancouver: RBC artificial intelligence lab eyes computer vision initiative; 08/03/2018 – INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC ITP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 10.25 FROM EUR 10; 20/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 106,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 61,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 168,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 798,991 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% or 2,330 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 40,073 shares stake. 47,216 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 176,225 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 19,668 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 18 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 343,494 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 442,236 shares. Morgan Stanley has 852,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 158,699 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 187,243 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 38,994 shares or 0% of the stock.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 29,024 shares to 39,075 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Med Reit Inc.

