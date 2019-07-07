As Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Market Value Rose, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raised Stake by $486,222; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Value Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Raised Its Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38M, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 1.11M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Hostess Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – RBC CANADA HEAD SAYS EXPECTS A MODEST SLOWING IN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN H2; 07/03/2018 – HUNTING PLC HTG.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 680P; 06/04/2018 – RBC WILL ONLY OUTSOURCE IF IT CAN’T FIND SKILLS IN CANADA: CEO; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Royal Bank of Canada $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN; IPT +Low 70s; 03/04/2018 – RBC LISTS GLENCORE AS TOP METALS PICK ON `COMPELLING EXPOSURE’; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 16/03/2018 – RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services awarded Best Innovative Client Solution at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Company accumulated 0.3% or 146,488 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co reported 5.51M shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 7,000 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dsc LP stated it has 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hayek Kallen Investment Management reported 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Scotia Cap accumulated 354,738 shares. Barnett & Com holds 0.03% or 516 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Incorporated invested in 4,164 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Capital Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Burns J W And Ny has invested 1.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valmark Advisers Inc holds 40,147 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 26,376 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 40,659 shares to 18,276 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,026 shares. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31.