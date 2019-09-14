As Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) (RY) Market Valuation Declined, Polar Securities Raised Its Stake; As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Its Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) (RY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76 million shares traded or 97.68% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTY AROUND NAFTA CAUSES SOME INVESTMENT DECISIONS BY CUSTOMERS TO BE PUT ON HOLD; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 04/05/2018 – Bus In Vancouver: RBC artificial intelligence lab eyes computer vision initiative; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 16/05/2018 – Banco de Sabadell Target Cut to EUR1.45 From EUR1.80 by RBC; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 119,800 shares to 602,200 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (Call) (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Foundation Stocks to Fortify Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Bank of Canada EPS misses by C$0.04, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Target (TGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c; Guides Higher – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.