As Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) Shares Declined, Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Holding; Novartis Ag (NVS) Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Increased Its Stake by $776,544 as Market Valuation Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by 540.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 59,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,226 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 412,720 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 25.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 27/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L – RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR FREEAGENT HOLDINGS PLC BY SILVERMERE HOLDINGS LIMITED; 01/05/2018 – RBS to close another 162 branches and cut 800 jobs; 09/05/2018 – U.S; 27/03/2018 – RBS makes first acquisition since financial crisis; 02/05/2018 – RBS: FRAMEWORK SETS TIMESCALE FOR WILLIAMS & GLYN DIVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – BoE says action needed to avert financial contract disruption after Brexit; 17/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L – MOU WITH PENSION TRUSTEE ON RING-FENCING ALIGNMENT; 27/04/2018 – RBS CHIEF EXECUTIVE ROSS MCEWAN SAYS HAS ‘GIVEN UP COMMENTING’ ON TIMING OF SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT; 04/05/2018 – Nearly a third of UK homebuyers fail to get best mortgages, says watchdog; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – THIS REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 28.5% TO THE ALAWWAL BANK SHARE PRICE AS OF 14 MAY 2018

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65 million shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE ONCOLOGY DRUG WITH $3-$5 BLN IN ANNUAL SALES, “HOPING FOR NEXT BIG ONE TO CARRY ONCOLOGY INTO THE FUTURE”; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 17/05/2018 – The Novartis-Cohen Connection Explained; 09/04/2018 – Novartis AG to buy AveXis Inc for $8.7 billion; 10/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Calls Hiring of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen a ‘Mistake’; 27/03/2018 – CFRA Had Novartis at Hold; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 9,024 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,136 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etft (SCHD).