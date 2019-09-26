As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $4.40 Million Its Stake; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Increased Stake in Global Pmts (GPN) as Market Valuation Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 15,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 227,584 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.45 million, up from 211,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.99. About 692,691 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 55,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.74M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 374,494 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 16/05/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$111 FROM C$105; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC I&TS names new global head for private capital services; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 03/04/2018 – RBC LISTS GLENCORE AS TOP METALS PICK ON `COMPELLING EXPOSURE’; 07/03/2018 – RBC’S LINDSAY PATRICK DISCLOSES ETF LAUNCH IN TORONTO; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 24,592 shares to 857,257 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 670,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,740 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm accumulated 121 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.31 million shares. Carroll Finance reported 980 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 157,513 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. First Mercantile reported 0.15% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 15,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Asset Management accumulated 460,720 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 260,525 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc invested in 1.45% or 47,233 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 514,969 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 52,528 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 87,910 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 116,671 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 64 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 33,925 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $55.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 73,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).