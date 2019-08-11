As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock Price Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Valuation Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered Holding

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 75,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.50 million, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 3.22 million shares traded or 87.14% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 140,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.78 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 618,429 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK TO LAUNCH WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP ETF ON THURSDAY; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES CCFS.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 340P FROM 305P; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 25/04/2018 – Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A Model; 06/04/2018 – BNN TELEVISION INTERVIEW WITH RBC CEO ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 07/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $39; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 11.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 166,620 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK).

