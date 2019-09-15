As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Market Value Declined, Fairfield Bush & Company Cut by $629,156 Its Stake; Old West Investment Management Increases Holding in Freeport (FCX)

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 83,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 254,197 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 171,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 26.85M shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 7,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 85,314 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77 million, down from 93,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76 million shares traded or 96.28% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA HAS COMPETITIVENESS CHALLENGE; 20/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL INC TCLa.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 19/04/2018 – ROOTS CORP ROOT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13 FROM C$12; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS ACQUISITION OPTIONS IN CANADA ARE LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29; 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – RBC WON’T BE ‘ROBUSTLY ACTIVE’ HELPING POT STARTUPS NEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – SILVER LAKE- ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT LETTER AMONG OTHERS WITH ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, RBC EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND NET SALES C$418M; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (NYSE:BABA) by 8,455 shares to 9,665 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53B for 11.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty F by 33,275 shares to 83,256 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,951 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Van Eck Corporation has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Berkshire Asset Pa stated it has 19,156 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 10,359 shares. Thompson Invest accumulated 446,380 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 12,045 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 119,985 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,409 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 2,000 shares. Lpl Lc reported 773,171 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 0.81% or 6.91M shares in its portfolio. Graham Cap Management Lp invested in 0.07% or 200,000 shares. 58,315 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 10,033 shares. 492,632 are owned by Td Asset Management. Violich Capital Management reported 45,000 shares stake.

