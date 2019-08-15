As Royal Bank Cda (RY) Stock Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted by $4.34 Million Its Holding; Seven Post Investment Office LP Holding in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Has Lowered by $423,700 as Stock Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank Cda (RY) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 57,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 17.34 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31B, up from 17.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Cda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 750,890 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Canada’s biggest lender RBC hikes mortgage rates; 28/03/2018 – RBC May Join Other Canadian Banks Backing Marijuana Businesses; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS ON CANADA’S REVIEW OF RISK-SHARING IN HOUSING; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA MUST DO MORE TO ENSURE COMPETITIVE EDGE; 23/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Investor Report; 06/04/2018 – RBC ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO ENDS; 11/05/2018 – KUDRIN AGREED TO BECOME HEAD OF RUSSIA’S AUDIT CHAMBER: RBC

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 217,092 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “A&B expands grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio with $17.75 million purchase of Waipouli Town Center – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alexander & Baldwin taps veteran REIT exec as new CFO – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on April 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin names Jerrod Schreck president of Grace Pacific – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Cloud Era Might Happen Without Cloudera – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lard Friese to succeed Alex Wynaendts as Aegonâ€™s CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 66,973 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 8,500 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv invested in 3,327 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 0.28% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 14,165 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 3,629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 449,347 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Brandes Lp has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 13,482 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 129,490 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Becker Management reported 0.02% stake. Bamco Inc New York stated it has 200,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).