As Royal Bank Cda (RY) Market Value Declined, Holder First Manhattan Company Boosted Its Position; New York Times Co (NYT) Position Has Boosted by Partner Fund Management Lp

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 918,150 shares as the company's stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.76 million, up from 809,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Royal Bank Cda (RY) by 728% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 7,280 shares as the company's stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 8,280 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Cda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 787,961 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 84,036 shares to 346,909 shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 251,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,150 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lateef Invest Management LP accumulated 919,164 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 43,546 shares. Osterweis Capital Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 579,492 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 9,600 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 9,788 shares. Atlanta Cap Communication L L C has 57,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 260,116 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 1.17% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 57,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 16,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Inc accumulated 626,973 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 251,924 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $65.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 630,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,656 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.