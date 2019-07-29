As Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Share Value Were Volatile, Pinnacle Associates LTD Trimmed by $316,850 Its Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $1.19 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 31,685 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,676 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 42,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. 33,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark. BOWERS WILLIAM P also sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,653 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sequoia Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Northstar Limited has 160,970 shares. First Fincl In holds 0.15% or 3,786 shares. Blue Fincl Cap stated it has 15,525 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 639,018 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invest Of Virginia Limited Company reported 5,930 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chicago Equity Prtn Llc reported 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ima Wealth Inc holds 431 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fiera Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,200 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 3.3% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $749.02M for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

