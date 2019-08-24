As Ross Stores (ROST) Valuation Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Raised Stake by $626,076; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Csu Producer Resources Has Lowered Stake by $960,500

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 215,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06 million, up from 208,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $102.95. About 3.51 million shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 690,183 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 16,079 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed has 0.05% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 215,766 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 51,558 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,219 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,510 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc has 87,329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,111 shares. J Goldman LP has 0.82% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Teachers Retirement has 79,973 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 48 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% or 4,192 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 5,756 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bessemer Gp owns 26 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris Industries: Appealing Earnings Power – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 98,974 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 996 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 185,062 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Montag A & Assocs Inc holds 0.08% or 9,690 shares. Shellback Cap Lp holds 40,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,209 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 3,304 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Btim reported 773,946 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Bath Savings, Maine-based fund reported 12,540 shares. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 8,373 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 26,466 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 2,351 shares. Ifrah Fin Svcs has 0.08% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,261 shares.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ross Stores Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for U.S. Bancorp, Duke Energy & Glaxo – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – yahoo.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares to 9,322 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 83,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,935 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).