As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Value Rose, Dearborn Partners Lifted Stake; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Lowered Position by $12.24 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 224,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.27 million, up from 215,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22 million, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.83. About 811,959 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Versum Materials Inc.: Versum Announces China Antitrust Clearance of Merger; Announces Expected Closing Date – The Wall Street Transcript” on October 01, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Products (APD) Awarded New Contract to Supply Samwha Capacitor in Yongin, South Korea – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 23.02 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

