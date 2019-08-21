As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Rose, Holder Montag A & Associates Has Cut Holding by $424,266; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Cut Stake

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 32.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 9,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $902,000, down from 14,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $105.08. About 752,337 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 9.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18,919 shares to 21,749 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46 million for 23.46 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Target (TGT) Q2 Earnings is Likely to Improve Y/Y: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Shape DICK’S Sporting’s (DKS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Macy’s (M) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 15,607 shares. Carroll Associates has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tirschwell Loewy owns 214,511 shares. 4,875 are held by New Vernon Invest Management Llc. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 215,370 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 2.59% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 68,925 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP owns 17,580 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 627,300 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 3,424 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). South State reported 6,862 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 3,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM) by 22,302 shares to 27,004 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.