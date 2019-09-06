As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Price Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Its Stake by $327,267; Etrade Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $530,376

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 7,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 3.18 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 3,519 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 68,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 2.30M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,569 shares to 204,890 shares, valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 20,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,092 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) by 5,544 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,581 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots.