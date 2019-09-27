As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Court Place Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $422,136; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Price Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Raised Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 345,771 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ross Stores Stock Lost 12% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Ross Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TGT vs. ROST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.33% or 347,764 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 172,583 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 200,339 shares. Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 177 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited has 9,100 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Lc stated it has 8,870 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Dearborn Prns Lc owns 224,624 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 4,389 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 378,635 shares. Maine-based Hm Payson & has invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Fmr Ltd reported 21.88M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 420 are owned by Arrow Corp. Advisory Serv Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 6,974 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88M for 27.80 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 57,050 shares to 242,950 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8 – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: An Aged Wine Ripe For Success – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CymaBay -4.8% on proposed public offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay +2.8% on new Buy rating at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.