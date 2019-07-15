As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Declined, Saturna Capital Has Lifted Holding by $539,400; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined While Sector Gamma As Has Upped Stake by $10.81 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 14,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 3.69M shares traded or 55.73% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.81M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.25 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 75,151 shares to 261,293 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,397 shares, and cut its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 3.79M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd invested in 0.16% or 12,250 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has 420,365 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 8,550 shares. 25,187 were reported by Capital City Fl. Rnc Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amp Cap owns 906,054 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na stated it has 10,506 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.15% or 76,121 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 68,539 shares. 680 are owned by Department Mb State Bank N A. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.08% or 13,291 shares. Grisanti Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Adirondack Trust stated it has 24,675 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.15 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,582 shares to 429,078 shares, valued at $34.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,660 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).