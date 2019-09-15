As Ross Stores (ROST) Shares Rose, Shareholder Court Place Advisors Cut Its Stake; Ashmore Group Plc Continues to Hold Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 126,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 601,151 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 171,145 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.58 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75M for 28.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 62,053 shares to 175,562 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 198,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,943 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.