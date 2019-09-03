As Ross Stores (ROST) Shares Rose, Regions Financial Has Lifted Holding; Golub Group Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $14.05 Million; Shares Rose

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 2.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 11,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 140,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 129,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 937,749 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset owns 5.25% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.55M shares. Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv holds 8,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intl has 0.4% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 10.10M shares. Scotia Inc invested in 2,964 shares. Sit Investment accumulated 2,525 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 4.02 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.35% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 28,180 shares. Navellier & Associates, Nevada-based fund reported 93,498 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Co stated it has 4,217 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0.07% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 8,078 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 22,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Madison Investment Inc has 485,162 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 4,879 shares to 462,374 shares, valued at $33.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,037 shares to 288,033 shares, valued at $44.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,892 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).