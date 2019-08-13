As Ross Stores (ROST) Share Value Rose, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $348,750; Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Its Stake in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $21.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 5197.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 62,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 63,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $14.29 during the last trading session, reaching $296.07. About 224,829 shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 250,012 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $27.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Put) by 2.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Call) (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oliveda International Inc. (OLVI) Founder Thomas Lommel Successfully Connects World’s First Cannabis Plant to the Internet to Provide CBD and Cannabis Frequencies Worldwide for Free – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will LendingTree, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TREE) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emirates’ Etihad partners with Swiss blockchain platform Winding Tree – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,422 shares. Punch & Investment Mngmt has 16,510 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 400 shares. Rbf Limited Liability owns 1,000 shares. First Advisors Lp accumulated 14,351 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 369,741 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 9,007 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Connors Investor invested in 0.47% or 9,768 shares. 711 are owned by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Co owns 90,208 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Commerce The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 490 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 14,854 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 51,321 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 3,893 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 149,905 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 172,563 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Destination Wealth owns 107,815 shares. Raymond James & holds 307,393 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Co reported 215,473 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 72,096 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,078 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs reported 4,396 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 12,500 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares to 26,640 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).