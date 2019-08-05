As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $386,584; Biglari Capital Boosted Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holding by $544,000

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 31,197 shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 28013.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 1.56 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp reported 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Roosevelt Investment Gp owns 2.34% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 202,241 shares. Mirador Prtn LP holds 0.39% or 7,778 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 89,498 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 878,697 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 107,829 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.51% or 411,153 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 22,745 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.67 million shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Corp reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 162,483 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 174,536 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 6,264 shares to 176 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,036 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

