As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased by $325,500 Its Stake; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 9,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 24,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 34,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 232,056 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 16,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.26 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

