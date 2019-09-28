As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Rose, Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowered Position; As Waste Management Inv. (WM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 7,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.86 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inv. (WM) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 146,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 92,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, down from 239,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inv. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier & Assocs reported 92,860 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 84,671 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 72,940 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc LP holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 576,214 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 23,243 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Montag A Assocs Inc reported 4,889 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bancorporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,756 shares. Finance Counselors Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,166 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 44,070 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp reported 3,712 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0.25% stake. Fjarde Ap invested in 97,653 shares. Ifrah stated it has 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 159,600 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 231,631 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 28.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,783 shares to 51,401 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 121,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 92,350 shares to 149,925 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 117,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Laredo Petroleum Holdings (NYSE:LPI).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.